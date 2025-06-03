403
Trump is willing to join Ukrainian, Russian peace talks
(MENAFN) US Leader Donald Trump has expressed willingness to participate in peace discussions with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in Türkiye, as part of a broader effort to help resolve the ongoing conflict between the two nations, according to statements from the White House.
A representative for the White House clarified that “the president has said he's open to it if it comes to that, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to sit down at the table together.” This remark was made in response to a recent offer from Türkiye to host a top-level summit aimed at de-escalating the war.
The proposal was introduced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who, following a government meeting, voiced his aspiration to mediate a gathering between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in either Istanbul or Ankara. He added, “I would even like to bring [US President Donald] Trump along,” emphasizing his intent to include Trump in the process, as reported by officials.
Erdogan described the most recent negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul as highly productive. “It was truly a magnificent meeting,” he said, noting the scale and impact of the resulting agreements. He highlighted that the number of prisoners exchanged had surpassed one thousand, a significant development compared to earlier exchanges. In addition to this, the return of remains from both sides was also arranged outside of the official prisoner swap. “These numbers are also very large. We are truly proud of this,” Erdogan stated.
The prospect of hosting a trilateral or even quadrilateral summit in Türkiye reflects the country’s ongoing role as a mediator in the conflict and suggests a possible new phase in international efforts to negotiate an end to the war.
