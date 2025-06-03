Ministry Warns Of Phishing Messages Posing As National Contact Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship has issued a formal warning regarding fraudulent text messages that falsely claim to originate from the National Contact Center.In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry said the messages are part of a phishing scheme aimed at deceiving recipients and obtaining their personal and financial information. The fraudulent messages typically include suspicious links or data requests intended to compromise user security.The ministry advised the public to refrain from responding to such messages or sharing any sensitive information. It also stressed the importance of verifying the authenticity of any communication before taking action and urged citizens to rely exclusively on official platforms for accessing government services and information.Authorities reiterated the need for increased vigilance in the face of growing cyber threats, and encouraged users to report any suspicious activity through the ministry's official channels.