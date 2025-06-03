Weather Forecast: Mild Conditions To Precede Weekend Warm-Up

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) – A spell of mild weather is forecast for most of the Kingdom on Tuesday, though conditions will remain hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, the forecast includes some low-level clouds and moderate northwesterly winds, which may become active at times and stir up dust, especially in desert regions.These pleasant conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday with a slight rise in temperatures. By Thursday and Friday, a more noticeable warm-up will bring moderate temperatures to the highlands and plains, while hot conditions will prevail in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.For today, Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures will vary across the country. In the capital, Amman, temperatures will range from a low of 13 C to a high of 26 C. The northern highlands will be cooler, between 9 C and 21 C.In the desert regions of the Badia, temperatures will range from 18 C to 31 C. Hotter conditions are expected further south, with the Jordan Valley seeing highs reach 36 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba also forecast to reach a high of 36 C.