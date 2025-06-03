Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Int'l Conference Imperial Structure: Ideological Colonialism And Reality

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An international scientific conference on the topic "Imperial structure: ideologies of colonialism and reality" is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan, with the organization of the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by experienced UN experts in the field of decolonization, renowned scholars working in former and current French colonies, recognized experts in international law, as well as foreign ambassadors accredited to Azerbaijan and members of parliament.

The event will include an in-depth scientific and methodological analysis of the grave consequences of colonial policy, methods of discrimination applied to people under the oppression of colonial states, as well as political, economic, and cultural restrictions - components of neocolonialism, and the policy of deliberate destruction of national identity.

The obstacles created by colonial powers on the way to completing the process of decolonization, as provided for by international law and UN resolutions, as well as the use of existing opportunities within international organizations, the implementation of effective mechanisms, and ways to eliminate systemic inequalities at the level of international institutions will be discussed.

