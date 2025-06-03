30Th Baku Energy Forum Opens With Global Reach And Record Speakers
The 30th Jubilee Baku Energy Forum has officially begun, drawing broad international participation and setting a new benchmark for the scale of engagement, Azernews reports.
This year's forum includes representatives from a wide range of countries: alongside host nation Azerbaijan, the lineup features Germany, the United States, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, China, Estonia, Finland, France, Switzerland, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Guinea-Bissau, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Japan.
A record-breaking 74 speakers are taking part in the forum's program, which reflects a deepening global dialogue on the future of energy.
The event is held within the framework of the 30th Baku Energy Week, which also includes the 30th edition of the Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition and the 13th Caspian Power exhibition, focused on energy and green technologies.
This year's Baku Energy Week hosts 267 companies from 39 countries, spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa-underscoring Azerbaijan's growing role as a key hub in the global energy conversation.
