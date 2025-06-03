Baku Hosts Global Conference On Colonialism And Imperial Legacy
According to Azernews , the event brings together a diverse group of participants, including seasoned UN experts in decolonization, prominent scholars from France's current and former overseas territories, internationally recognized legal experts, ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan, and members of the Azerbaijani parliament.
The conference focuses on the grave consequences of colonial policies, exploring the systemic oppression imposed by colonial powers on subjugated peoples. Participants are analyzing discriminatory practices, as well as the political, economic, and cultural restrictions associated with neocolonialism. The conference also delves into the deliberate erasure of national identities-an enduring legacy of imperial rule-through rigorous scientific and methodological inquiry.
Key discussions include the obstruction by former colonial powers of the decolonization process mandated by international law and UN resolutions. The conference also highlights the necessity of utilizing existing mechanisms within international organizations to advance decolonization and to implement effective solutions for addressing structural inequalities on a global scale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment