Thor Explorations Ltd: Announces Director & PMDR Dealing
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Adrian Coates
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
| Initial notification
|3.
| Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Thor Explorations Ltd
|b)
|LEI
|213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
|4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
| Common Shares of no par value
CA8851491040
|b)
|Nature of the transaction(s)
|Purchase of Common Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|36.147 pence
|29,032
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|36.147 pence
|29,032
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 May 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
