Thor Explorations Ltd: Announces Director & PMDR Dealing


2025-06-03 02:04:58
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, purchased 29,032 Common Shares on 30 May, 2025.

Mr. Coates retains a beneficial interest in 2,186,800 Common Shares representing approximately 0.33% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: ...

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
James Asensio / Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Nilesh Patel / Franck Nganou

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren

Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Zara Mckinlay

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Adrian Coates
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd
b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code 		Common Shares of no par value
CA8851491040
b) Nature of the transaction(s) Purchase of Common Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.147 pence 29,032
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.147 pence 29,032
e) Date of the transaction 30 May 2025
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Thor Explorations Ltd.

