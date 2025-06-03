Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 95 Cents Mon. To USD 64.56 Pb - KPC

2025-06-03 02:04:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil gained 95 cents during Monday's trading to reach USD 64.56 per barrel compared with 63.61 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday.
Brent futures rose USD 1.85 to USD 64.63 pb and West Texas Intermediate increased by 1.73 to USD 62.52 pb. (end)
km


