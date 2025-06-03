403
US Secretary Of State, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Topics Of Mutual Interests
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 3 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, to discuss several international issues, including the situation in Gaza and Syria, the Department of State said.
In a statement issued late on Monday, the Department said that "the Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Ukraine and Russia talks, stabilization in Syria, and the situation in Gaza."
The call came as Istanbul hosted a second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations on Monday, aimed at ending the war that began in 2022.
On May 15-16, Istanbul had also hosted peace talks between the two countries, which resulted in an agreement to exchange 2,000 prisoners. (end)
