Preity Zinta's Excitement Peaks As PBKS Secures Their Spot In The IPL 2025 Final: 'Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye..'

Actor Preity Zinta is on cloud nine as her co-owned IPL team, Punjab Kings, has entered the IPL finals after 11 years.

On Sunday, Punjab Kings registered a thrilling 5-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this, they secured their spot in the IPL final, where they will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Before the finals, Preity on Monday evening took to social media and celebrated her team's last match victory with a special post on X.

"Wow what a win Punjabi aa gaye oye @PunjabKingsIPL IPL2025 | SaddaPunjab | BasJeetnaHai," she exclaimed.

Recapping Qualifier 2 match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. After losing Rohit Sharma early, a 51-run stand between Jonny Bairstow (38 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (44 in 29 balls, with two fours and two sixes) pushed MI forward. A 72-run partnership for the third wicket between Tilak and Suryakumar Yadav (44 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) helped MI keep a healthy run rate.

All MI needed was a final push from Naman Dhir (37 in 18 balls, with seven fours) to take MI to 203/6 in 20 overs Omarzai (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Kyle Jamieson, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzi Chahal and Vijaykumar Vyshak took a wicket each.

In the run chase, PBKS had some stumbles initially despite a blitz from Josh Inglis (38 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six), who took down Jasprit Bumrah for 20 runs in an over.

An 84-run stand between Nehal Wadhera (48 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Shreyas Iyer helped PBKS maintain the required tempo for the chase. After quick dismissals of Wadhera and Shashank reduced PBKS to 169/5 in 16.4 overs, a ruthless Shreyas (87* in 41 balls, with five fours and eight sixes) took down pace to guide his team to five five-wicket win with an over left.

Ashwani Kumar (2/55) was the top bowler for MI. Trent Boult (1/38) and Hardik Pandya (1/19) took one wicket each. Bumrah was wicketless for 40 runs in four overs.

Iyer was given the 'Player of the Match' honour for his clutch knock.

The final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set for Tuesday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)