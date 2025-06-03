INDIA Bloc Seeks Special Parliament Session On Op Sindoor, Writes To PM Modi

New Delhi: A group of INDIA bloc leaders is expected to gather at the Constitution Club on Tuesday to demand a special Parliament session. Over 200 MPs from the Lok Sabha signed a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a special session. The meeting will be represented by Congress MP Deependra Hooda. According to the sources, a media briefing will be held at 12:30 PM, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to call a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent cross-border military operations against Pakistan. In his letter, Jha said the people of India feel they are being "kept in the dark," and deserve clarity on the government's decisions and their broader impact. "I am writing to urge you to convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the recent cross-border operations against Pakistan, its implications, and the path ahead." He said citizens demand "transparency, responsiveness, and accountability."He expressed concern over statements by US President Donald Trump, who reportedly claimed credit for mediating peace talks between India and Pakistan. "The United States President Donald Trump has claimed credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan no less than twelve times since the operations began." the letter reads. He concluded the letter by saying that the government's refusal to hold a special session so far could indicate either a lack of confidence in its version of events or an attempt to avoid scrutiny, both of which, he said, are harmful to the country."The government's reluctance so far to convene a special session suggests either lack of self assurance in its own narrative or deliberate obfuscation. Neither serves national interests," the letter reads. Earlier on Saturday, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a special session of Parliament concerning Operation Sindoor, alleging that government had "misled the nation" and instead of clarifying US President Donald Trump's assertions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is on an election blitz, taking personal credit for the valour of the Armed Forces".In a post on X, Kharge asked what were the conditions for cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. "Is India and Pakistan now again hyphenated? What are the conditions of the ceasefire agreement? 140 Cr Patriotic Indians deserve to know this," he added. Congress has been demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Union Government to convene a special session of the Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, believing that people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict, referring to the military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Mamata Banerjee said, " I urge the Union Government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, as I believe the people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments--BEFORE ANYONE ELSE," Mamata added Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to convene a special session of Parliament to address the de-escalation of hostilities with Pakistan May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen India's strike on terror infrastructure, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and the International Border, as well as attempted drone attacks targeting civilian areas along the border regions. In response, India neutralised Pakistani air defence apparatus, radar infrastructure, and communication centres, and inflicted heavy damage across 11 airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, an understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.