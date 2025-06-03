These 5 Indian Stocks Have Doubled In A Year And Still Look Bullish: SEBI RA Equitymaster Research

Five high-momentum stocks that already delivered multibagger returns in the past year remain poised for further upside, according to SEBI-registered research firm Equitymaster Research.

The analyst cited structural growth tailwinds, aggressive expansion plans, and improving margins.

“They've already doubled investors' money-yet these rockets show no signs of stopping,” Equitymaster said.

The five stocks identified include:

Garware Hi-Tech Films: Shares of the specialty polyester films maker have risen 184% in the past year, with premium SCF/PPF product lines and a ₹2,500 crore FY26 revenue target.

Shaily Engineering Plastics: The precision injection molding specialist's shares gained 197% over the past year.

According to Equitymaster Research, Shaily's growth is partly driven by rising demand for GLP-1 injector pens, for which it supplies key components used in diabetes and obesity therapies.

The company is scaling pen production capacity to 80–90 million units and has a ₹1.5 billion capex plan for FY26.

V2 Retail: Shares of the apparel chain are up 250% over the past year. The company plans to add 100 stores per year and target India's neo-middle class.

Kitex Garments: The infantwear exporter's shares surged over 300%, expanding with a ₹3000 croreTelangana project.

Camlin Fine Sciences: Shares of the chemicals company returned 162% despite headwinds, with vanillin margins nearing 55% and the Dahej plant running near full capacity.

