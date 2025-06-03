403
South Koreans Rush to Polls in Urgent Snap Presidential Vote
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, South Koreans rushed to the polls in a hastily arranged election designed to select a new president after former leader Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted following his controversial declaration of martial law.
Polling stations began operations at 6 a.m. local time (2100 GMT Monday) and will remain open until 8 p.m. (1100 GMT).
The nation’s millions of voters are participating in this one-day election to appoint a president who will serve a unique five-year term.
Security is tight, with nearly 29,000 police officers stationed nationwide across approximately 14,295 polling locations.
By 2 p.m. local time (0500 GMT), voter turnout had already hit 65.5%, the National Election Commission reported. This early participation rate exceeds the 64.8% turnout recorded at the same hour during the 2022 presidential race.
This snap election was called following the December 14 impeachment of former President Yoon, who had unsuccessfully attempted to impose martial law on December 3.
The Constitutional Court had upheld the impeachment in April, requiring elections to be held within two months. Yoon was initially expected to remain president until 2027.
Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, cast their votes at a polling station in Seoul, the capital.
Early voting, which lasted two days, saw over 15 million of the 44.3 million eligible voters—including expatriates—casting ballots ahead of Tuesday’s main event.
Current opinion polls indicate that Lee Jae-myung, the main opposition Democratic Party candidate, commands nearly 50% support in the race.
Lee, who narrowly lost to Yoon in 2022, is closely followed by Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party, who holds around 37% backing.
The contest also features three other hopefuls: Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party, Kwon Young-guk representing the Democratic Labor Party, and independent candidate Song Jin-ho.
This election marks South Korea’s 21st presidential vote since its establishment in 1948.
The victor is expected to be sworn in swiftly, possibly as soon as Wednesday morning once the results are finalized.
Since last month, Lee Ju-ho—deputy prime minister and education minister—has served as acting president after the resignations of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.
Unlike past transitions, there will be no customary 60-day handover period this time. The incoming president will assume office immediately, setting the stage for urgent policy moves on key challenges such as US tariffs, the stagnant local economy, and deeply strained relations with North Korea.
