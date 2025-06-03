403
Turkey Commends Constructive Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan applauded the “constructive atmosphere” that defined the second round of peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul on Monday.
He highlighted that “the parties built on the points they had agreed upon during the first meeting,” emphasizing the positive momentum carried forward from their initial engagement.
In a post shared on X, Fidan revealed that both delegations reached a consensus on an “expanded” humanitarian prisoner exchange.
Additionally, they exchanged memorandums that conveyed their respective viewpoints regarding a potential ceasefire and long-term resolution.
He mentioned that both sides had committed to initiating technical-level work on these documents in the near future.
Fidan further noted that the delegations also resolved to continue arrangements for a potential summit involving national leaders.
He acknowledged the constructive efforts by stating, "Guided by the collective will of our leaders, the result-oriented approach displayed by both sides to end the losses caused by the war is commendable."
He concluded by expressing appreciation for the trust shown in Türkiye during this significant diplomatic endeavor: “In this historic process, I would like to once again thank both countries for their trust in Türkiye.”
The talks, which lasted over an hour, were attended by a Russian team led by presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and a Ukrainian group headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
As part of the agreements reached, the two nations consented to exchange all gravely injured and ill detainees, along with prisoners of war under the age of 25.
