Russia, Ukraine Reach Prisoner, Body Exchange Deal
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Russia have reached a significant accord in Istanbul, marking the most extensive exchange of prisoners and remains since the outbreak of the conflict in February 2022.
Representatives from both nations confirmed the arrangement after peace discussions facilitated by Türkiye.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced during a press event that both parties had settled on an “all-for-all” swap involving severely injured and critically ill prisoners of war.
He noted that another group included in the deal comprises young troops aged 18 to 25.
Umerov also stated that the agreement involves a mutual return of 6,000-for-6,000 fallen soldiers.
Although the deal does not focus on precise totals, Umerov highlighted its strong humanitarian orientation.
Reaffirming Ukraine’s broader goals, Umerov stressed: “We insist on the release of all prisoners and the return of all our captives and abducted children.”
His statement reinforced Kyiv’s ongoing demands in the peace process.
Vladimir Medinsky, the lead negotiator for the Russian delegation, also confirmed the arrangement.
Addressing reporters in Istanbul, he said that both sides had accepted the largest exchange of combatants to date, following an “all-for-all” structure that applies to both badly wounded and young service members under the age of 25.
“We have agreed on the largest-scale prisoner exchange based on the following formula -- firstly, all severely wounded and gravely ill soldiers will be exchanged on an ‘all-for-all’ principle. Secondly, young soldiers aged up to 25 will also be exchanged under the same ‘all-for-all’ formula,” Medinsky explained.
He estimated that at least 1,000 individuals from each side would be involved in the swap, although the ultimate count may be higher as verification of lists is still in progress.
