2025 Hanover Home Report Finds Homeowners Have Ample Opportunities To Increase Home Safety

New data shows homeowners are becoming more aware of risk prevention options

WORCESTER, Mass., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2025 Hanover Home Report: Loss Prevention released today by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG ), many homeowners1 still can take steps to protect their homes from significant and costly damage. The report highlights opportunities for increased awareness and adoption of new technologies and solutions to improve home maintenance and mitigate risk.

The Hanover commissioned The Harris Poll to survey more than 1,100 American homeowners to better understand the actions they are taking to protect what is one of their biggest assets, as well as their knowledge regarding high-risk areas in and around their homes. Results from the study include:

Water damage prevention:



Risk area: Water damage that isn't caused by weather is a common reason for home insurance claims, affecting a significant number of homeowners each year.

Awareness: 79% of homeowners are aware of water sensors, and 76% have heard of about automatic water shutoff devices that can prevent extensive water damage. Action: Only 16% of homeowners have installed water sensors or made sure their homes already had them, and only 13% have installed automatic water shutoff devices or made sure their homes already had them.

Structural safety:



Risk area: Wind and hail damage are also frequent causes of home insurance claims, with many homeowners filing related claims each year.

Awareness: 61% of homeowners are aware of fortified roofs, and 59% know of wind-rated garages. Action: 17% have updated their roofs with fortified materials, and 10% have installed wind-rated garages or made sure their homes already had them. In The Hanover's 2024 Home Maintenance Report , only 38% of homeowners had checked their roofs in the past 12-months, whereas this year, 57% said they checked their roofs condition in the past 12 months, possibly indicating the industry's focus on roof protection may have made homeowners more aware of the need to do so.

Fire prevention:



Risk area: Fire-related incidents are among the most serious types of home insurance claims, often resulting in substantial financial losses.

Awareness: 99% of homeowners are aware of smoke detectors, and 97% are aware of fire alarms. Action: 67% have installed smoke detectors or made sure their home already had them, and 62% have cleaned dryer vent ducts in the past 12 months. Servicing HVAC systems or changing filters is a crucial step in home fire prevention - 57% of homeowners have done this in the past 12 months.

In response to these results, some actionable tips homeowners can take to help protect their homes include:



Installing water sensors and automatic shutoff devices: These devices reduce the impact of water losses. Water sensors are a low-cost investment and easy to install.

Performing regular property inspections: Annual checks of water heaters, roofs, and HVAC systems can identify potential issues early and ultimately prevent costly damage.

Trimming trees and cleaning gutters: Regular maintenance can prevent wind and hail damage, especially before a storm happens. Fire safety measures: Installing smoke detectors and cleaning dryer vents monthly are simple yet effective ways to prevent fires.

"As weather becomes more severe and risks evolve, it's more important than ever that homeowners take proactive measures to protect their homes and the significant financial investments they represent," said Daniel C. Halsey, president of personal lines at The Hanover. "Homeowners don't want to experience the stress and disruption that often accompany a loss. Taking care of properties can help homeowners reduce the impact. As an industry, we've made progress on educating customers to raise awareness but there's more to be done, especially to help homeowners take actionable steps to protect their homes."

The 2025 Hanover Home Report: Loss Prevention underscores the importance of adopting new technologies and solutions for homeowner protection. With the professional help and advice of their insurance agents, homeowners can better understand the importance of monitoring and maintaining specific areas of the home, including roofs, gutters, and hot water heaters, ultimately reducing the chance of costly damage.

To view the full results of the 2025 Hanover Home Report: Loss Prevention and learn more about home protection, please click here .

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage or guarantee prevention of loss. All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage. (For more information visit .)

Survey method

The 2025 survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of The Hanover from March 25 - 27, 2025 among 1,111 adults ages 18 and older who own a house. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.