Keke Palmer, Larry Wilmore, Joy-Ann Reid, Tasha Smith, Kandi Burruss, And More To Be Honored At Culture Creators Awards

Culture's Biggest Brunch Marks a Decade of Storytelling, Legacy, and Impact at the Iconic Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on June 7, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Culture Creators proudly announces the return of Culture's Biggest Brunch on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM, at the renowned Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. This year marks a historic milestone as the organization celebrates its 9th Annual Awards Brunch, spotlighting a decade of honoring excellence, cultural influence, and storytelling across multiple industries.Presented by Moët Hennessy and powered by Lexus, the 2025 brunch embraces the resonant theme,“The Stories We Tell” - a tribute to the narratives that shape identity, preserve legacy, and light the path forward.2025 Honorees Include:Larry Wilmore – ICON AwardKeke Palmer – INNOVATOR AwardKandi Burruss – TRAILBLAZER AwardJoy-Ann Reid – MEDIA AwardTasha Smith – TV/FILM AwardTina Davis – MUSIC AwardKimberly A. Blackwell – BUSINESS AwardAward-winning journalist Gia Peppers will host the event and will feature a special performance by Warner Records Recording Artist, Alex Isley.“Culture's Biggest Brunch is a sacred space where we celebrate the architects of culture-those who craft and carry our stories with boldness, brilliance, and care,” said Joi Brown, Founder and CEO of Culture Creators.“This year, we honor voices that have defined and redefined what it means to be seen and heard.”“For Moët Hennessy, luxury is about more than elegance-it's about experience, elevation, and excellence,” said a spokesperson from Moët Hennessy.“Partnering with Culture Creators for this brunch allows us to honor the culture, creativity, and legacy that align so deeply with our brand's commitment to meaningful celebration.”“At Walton Isaacson, we believe in creating work that drives culture, not just follows it,” said Ayiko Broyard, Executive at Walton Isaacson.“We're incredibly proud to have Lexus stand alongside Culture Creators for the past five years, helping elevate stories that shape the future.”Over the past decade, the Culture Creators Awards Brunch has become a defining moment in culture, honoring visionary leaders like Byron Allen, MC Lyte, Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Charlamagne Tha God, Robin Thede, Kendrick Sampson, Marsai Martin, Chloe x Halle, Kenya Barris, Angela Rye, Fatima Robinson, Sylvia Rhone, Charles D. King, and more. The event continues to unite the most influential figures in music, media, fashion, sports, tech, and entertainment.For sponsorship inquiries, please contact: ...For media inquiries, please contact: Syreta J. Oglesby at ....About CULTURE CREATORS:Culture Creators Agency LLC is a strategic consultancy and storytelling platform committed to honoring the past, shaping the present, and building the future of culture. Founded by Joi Brown, the agency connects global brands, creative leaders, and emerging talent through curated experiences, meaningful content, and powerful partnerships. With flagship programs like the annual Leaders & Innovators Awards Brunch, national summits, conferences, content series, and dynamic industry conversations, Culture Creators celebrates excellence across music, sports, business, media, technology, fashion, and more. Its nonprofit arm, the Culture Creators Foundation, extends this impact by providing scholarships, mentorship, and career access to rising young leaders. Together, the agency and foundation are creating space, shifting narratives, and ensuring the future of culture is as inclusive, intentional, and impactful as the people who shape it.ABOUT MOËT HENNESSYMoët Hennessy is the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH, which also owns renowned wine estates through "LVMH Vins d'Exception". Moët Hennessy is a group of twenty-eight Maisons, internationally recognized for the richness of their terroirs, the quality of their products and the craftsmanship with which they are created. For many years, Moët Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and social program, Living Soils Living Together.Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Chandon, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Cheval des Andes, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Cravan, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Krug, Mercier, Minuty, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Ruinart, SirDavis, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcán de mi Tierra, Woodinville.ABOUT LEXUSLexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

Rachel McRae-Keith

The Belle Agency

+1 610-604-2090

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.