AOC Retains Top Position in Global Gaming Monitor Leadership
(MENAFN- Abed Communications) AOC, a global leader in display technology, today celebrates its continued dominance in the gaming monitor market. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker based on outgoing stock numbers from the Q4 2024 report, AOC/AGON by AOC has secured the No. 1 gaming monitor brand ranking worldwide (for monitors 144 Hz and above) every year since 2019. In Q2 2024, gaming monitors reached a record‑high 20 percent of total monitor shipments, and AGON by AOC remains at the forefront, driving innovation, peak performance, and player‑centric design.
“Being recognized once again at the top reaffirms our commitment to gamers everywhere,” said Carol Anne Dias, Deputy Sales Director, Middle East & Africa for AOC Monitors, “We will continue to evolve alongside the gaming community, creating hardware and gaming experiences that meet the ambitions of today’s most demanding players.”
Looking ahead to 2025, AGON by AOC is intensifying its focus on player‑first innovation. Partnerships with leading game developers will allow AGON monitors to deliver tailored displays that align with game mechanics. By integrating sophisticated hardware and software solutions, these collaborations will bring new levels of immersion and performance for both esports professionals and gaming enthusiasts.
Across its entire range, AOC GAMING is raising the bar on refresh rates. The mainstream FHD lineup now supports up to 400 Hz for exceptionally smooth visuals, while the premium AGON and AGON PRO series push beyond with QHD at 540 Hz and FHD overclocked to 610 Hz, setting new benchmarks for competitive play.
In addition to refresh‑rate leadership, AGON by AOC is expanding its use of advanced panels and proprietary features to enrich the gaming experience. OLED options—including both QD‑OLED and WOLED—are now available across AOC’s portfolio, delivering richer colors and deeper contrast. Exclusive technologies such as circular polarization reduce eye strain during marathon sessions, MBR+ (Motion Blur Reduction Plus) virtually eliminates ghosting, and Dual Refresh‑Rate Support offers flexible performance modes tailored to different genres.
Carol concluded, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our valued partners, distributors and the team for their unwavering support and trust in our brand. Your continued commitment drives our success and inspires us to strive for excellence every day.”
