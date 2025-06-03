403
Sony Announces High-end model of the REON POCKET series Wearable Cooling and Warming Device “REON POCKET PRO”
(MENAFN- Atteline) Equipped with Dual Thermo Modules and newly developed heat dissipation fan, cooling and warming performance and operating time have been further improved
Sony today announced the launch of the wearable cooling and warming device “REON POCKET PRO”. This new addition of the REON POCKET series serves as the high-end model version and can be worn around the neck to cool or warm the body surface directly at the body contact area
Set to deliver unprecedented performance, the REON POCKET series, now features two independent thermo-modules - DUAL thermo-modules for the first time in the series. Equipped with a newly developed heat-dissipating fan offering approximately double the airflow*1 of the previous model*2 and an enhanced heat-dissipation mechanism, the REON POCKET PRO delivers up to twice the cooling area*3, double the heat absorption capacity*4 and up to twice the operating time*5. In addition to the regions where the previous models were already sold, the latest model will be available in various countries across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Product Features:
Equipped with dual thermo modules: A brand-new heat dissipation design for maximum cooling, twice the cooling area*3 up to twice the heat-absorbing performance*4 and up to twice the operating time*5:
REON POCKET PRO is equipped with two independent thermo-modules (DUAL thermo-modules), increasing the cooling/warming area by approximately double compared to conventional models.
The newly developed DUAL thermo-module operates alternatively at varying intensities to maintain consistent and powerful cooling. Combined with a redesigned heat dissipation fan and the dissipation mechanism doubling the airflow and improved heat absorption.
With an upgraded battery, the REON POCKET PRO offers up to 34 hours*6 at COOL Level 1 setting a new standard for wearable comfort and endurance.
New sensors, more personalized temperature experience all day long:
The REON POCKET PRO introduces improved AUTO START/STOP functionality, which now more accurately detects device placement and user motion to automatically begin or end cooling and warming.
Powered by multiple onboard sensors and a unique algorithm, the upgraded SMART COOL mode adapts in real time to the user’s behavior, temperature and humidity. This evolution enables the device to deliver powerful cooling for up to 15 hours*7
Unobtrusive size, high quietness and operability, even in business settings:
The new internal heat-dissipating structure ensures slim detail design ideal for business setting. It’s light gray chassis color blends seamlessly with clothing ensuring minimal visual impact.
Operating noise has been reduced by up to 50%*8 than that of conventional models. In addition, control buttons on the sides provides direct access to key functions such as switching between COOL and WARM modes or adjusting the levels in scenarios where a smartphone is not available.
New body design and improved neckband pursuing wearing comfort:
Thoughtfully redesigned for improved comfort and performance, the design has been improved with the cooling/warming area and angled at the base of the main unit to better conform to the natural shape of the body.
The neckband sees increased flexibility thanks to a wider mechanical flexible tube surrounding the wire frame and the addition of a new silicone band extension at the tip of a band for a more secure and comfortable fit.
Pricing and availability:
The REON POCKET PRO will be available in selected countries in the Middle East from June 2025 with a suggested retail price of SAR 899, QAR 799, and BHD 74.9.
Buy Online Sony REON Pocket Pro Wearable Smart Thermal Device in UAE – Sony World
