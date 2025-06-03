Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syrian Refugees Return to Country After Assad’s Fall

Syrian Refugees Return to Country After Assad’s Fall


2025-06-03 01:36:58
(MENAFN) Following prolonged years of adversity and displacement in refugee settlements, thousands of Syrian nationals have started making their way back to their homeland.

This movement has gained momentum as peace and stability have gradually been restored across Syria in the aftermath of the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Countless Syrians had previously escaped to nearby countries in search of refuge, driven by large-scale devastation and a worsening humanitarian disaster under Assad’s governance.

“We lived in extremely harsh conditions in refugee camps. But now we thank God that our land was liberated,” expressed Mohammad Rahmon, who made his way back to his native village of Kafar Sijnah, located in the southern part of the Idlib region, after six years abroad.

“We are returning to our home country even if it was destroyed.”

Despite the widespread devastation inflicted by regime offensives, Rahmon remains resolute.

He intends to erect his tent upon the ruins of his former home—a gesture symbolizing his unwavering connection to his homeland.

Al-Rezzaq Mohammed, another local from Kafar Sijnah, shared similar experiences, recalling the intense hardships endured since being forced to flee Syria in 2019.

“We have suffered a lot amid harsh weather conditions and a lack of infrastructure,” said Mohammed.

“Now we are returning to our village despite the destruction. Because no matter how hard life is in the village, it is more dignified than the life of displacement,” he affirmed.

Mohammed noted that every home in their village had been either reduced to rubble by aerial bombardments or further ruined through acts of looting and intentional vandalism.

MENAFN03062025000045017167ID1109629041

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search