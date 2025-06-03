403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Floods Claim Over Thirty Lives, Displace Thousands
(MENAFN) At least 30 people have lost their lives and thousands more have been impacted as relentless rainfall triggered severe flooding and landslides across northeastern India in recent days, authorities confirmed on Monday.
According to the Indian Army, a devastating landslide struck a military camp in Sikkim, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and one porter. Six soldiers remain unaccounted for.
“Rescue operations for six missing people continue,” the army said in a statement.
Multiple northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, have reported casualties as extreme weather continues to batter the region.
In Assam, state officials reported that flooding has affected 17 districts, displacing more than 364,000 people. To provide emergency shelter and aid, 52 relief camps have been established.
In neighboring Manipur, the army has launched wide-ranging rescue operations throughout the capital, Imphal, evacuating over 500 civilians from heavily inundated neighborhoods.
Arunachal Pradesh recorded 10 deaths due to flooding and landslides, while Assam reported eight fatalities. Other states in the region have also confirmed weather-related casualties in recent days.
On Sunday, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he had communicated with key leaders in Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and the governor of Manipur.
Posting on X, Shah stated he “assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation,” and emphasized that the "Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast.”
According to the Indian Army, a devastating landslide struck a military camp in Sikkim, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and one porter. Six soldiers remain unaccounted for.
“Rescue operations for six missing people continue,” the army said in a statement.
Multiple northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, have reported casualties as extreme weather continues to batter the region.
In Assam, state officials reported that flooding has affected 17 districts, displacing more than 364,000 people. To provide emergency shelter and aid, 52 relief camps have been established.
In neighboring Manipur, the army has launched wide-ranging rescue operations throughout the capital, Imphal, evacuating over 500 civilians from heavily inundated neighborhoods.
Arunachal Pradesh recorded 10 deaths due to flooding and landslides, while Assam reported eight fatalities. Other states in the region have also confirmed weather-related casualties in recent days.
On Sunday, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he had communicated with key leaders in Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and the governor of Manipur.
Posting on X, Shah stated he “assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation,” and emphasized that the "Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment