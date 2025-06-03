Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine, Russia Finalize Biggest Prisoner Exchange Since Conflict Erupted

2025-06-03 01:31:27
(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Ukraine and Russia have agreed to carry out their largest prisoner and body exchange since the conflict erupted in February 2022. The agreement was reached during peace negotiations held in Istanbul, facilitated by Türkiye, and confirmed by officials from both nations.

“We agreed on an ‘all-for-all’ exchange of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war. The second category is young soldiers aged 18 to 25,” stated Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a press briefing.

He further disclosed: “We also agreed on the return of 6,000-for-6,000 bodies of dead soldiers,” underscoring that the deal prioritizes humanitarian concerns over rigid quotas.

Umerov also emphasized Ukraine’s overarching demands, saying: “We insist on the release of all prisoners and the return of all our captives and abducted children.”

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, echoed the confirmation in a separate news conference in Istanbul. He detailed the parameters of the deal, describing it as the most extensive prisoner swap since hostilities began.

"We have agreed on the largest-scale prisoner exchange based on the following formula -- firstly, all severely wounded and gravely ill soldiers will be exchanged on an 'all-for-all' principle. Secondly, young soldiers aged up to 25 will also be exchanged under the same 'all-for-all' formula." he said.

Medinsky specified that each side would exchange a minimum of 1,000 individuals, though final counts could rise as verification efforts continue. He also stated that Moscow plans to return the remains of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

In addition, Medinsky revealed a ceasefire proposal put forward by Russia, intended to facilitate the recovery of fallen troops.

"We proposed a ceasefire for two to three days in selected sections of the frontline. This would allow commanders to recover the bodies of their fallen soldiers," he said.

The breakthrough was achieved during the second phase of peace negotiations at Istanbul's historic Ciragan Palace, where Turkish mediators once again brought both delegations to the table.

Since the early days of the war, Ankara has served as a critical diplomatic hub, previously hosting high-level discussions in Antalya and at the Dolmabahce Office of the Presidency in Istanbul.

