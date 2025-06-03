Dhanush Congratulates World Chess Champion Gukesh For Beating Magnus Carlsen
On Sunday, Gukesh pulled off a sensational victory, defeating Carlsen in the classical format at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament. The victory was his first-ever win in a classical chess contest against the world No 1.
Taking to his X timeline to congratulate Gukesh, Dhanush wrote, "Many congratulations to @DGukesh on beating world no.1 and making the whole nation proud. Your composure after your victory is very commendable and inspiration to everyone."
Carlsen who played white had the advantage for most part of the game. However, Gukesh capitalized on a blunder made by Carlsen to claim the game.
But more than the win, it was the young champion's behaviour that won the admiration of onlookers. While a frustrated Carlsen slammed the chessboard and exited the arena swiftly, Gukesh, in contrast, celebrated quietly with his coach Grzegorz Gajewski, savoring a career-defining win.
The young chess player, with humility, said,“Ninety-nine out of a hundred times, I would have lost. It's a lucky day.”
Meanwhile, Dhanush, who himself is often seen maintaining a calm demeanour, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Kuberaa', which is scheduled to hit screens on June 20 this year.
The film, which has been directed by Sekhar Kammula, features Telugu star Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna along with Dhanush in the lead.
On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his most recent release, Thandel.
'Kubera' has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment