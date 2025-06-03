Assam Floods Worsen: Over 5 Lakh Affected, Death Toll Touches 36 In Northeast States

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated significantly, with over 5.35 lakh people affected across 22 districts, up from 3.64 lakh just a day earlier. The cumulative death toll in the Northeast due to floods and landslides since Friday has risen to 36, including 26 in Assam and 10 in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), another fatality was reported in Hojai district, while one person each remains missing in Hailakandi and Dibrugarh. More than 1,250 villages have been submerged, and nearly 30,000 people have been moved to relief camps, 19,000 of them in Cachar district alone.

The worst-hit district remains Sribhumi, where over 1.94 lakh people have been affected. Other severely impacted areas include Cachar (77,961), Nagaon (68,000), and Morigaon. The Kopili river in Nagaon and Morigaon districts is in a critical state, while the Brahmaputra, Barak, and several of their tributaries are flowing above danger marks at multiple locations.

In Arunachal Pradesh, a death was reported from Lohit district after a man was swept away near Parshuram Kund. Rain-induced disasters have now claimed 10 lives in the state. While rainfall intensity has slightly decreased in Assam and Manipur, the situation remains precarious due to persistently high river levels and breached embankments.

Flood impact spreads across Northeast

In Manipur, floods have affected nearly 20,000 people, especially in Imphal East district. Several low-lying areas, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), were inundated. Patients and hospital staff were evacuated safely to nearby facilities.

In Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, over 250 families, including 130 Myanmar refugee families, had to be relocated after floodwaters submerged relief camps.

Crops on over 12,610 hectares have been destroyed, and 94 animals have been washed away in the last 24 hours. Infrastructure damage has also been extensive, with roads, bridges, electricity poles, and homes suffering significant losses.

IMD issues alerts, warns of more rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for four districts in Assam-Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, and Kokrajhar-warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on Tuesday.

A 'yellow alert' is in place for 11 other districts, urging residents to remain cautious. The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall for parts of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura.

Transport services, including road, rail, and ferry operations, remain disrupted in several areas due to the persistent rain. The situation is being closely monitored by disaster management authorities, while rescue and relief operations continue across the affected regions.