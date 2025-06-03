Kareena Kapoor Gives A Sneak Peak Into Her Almost 'Monastic' Lifestyle Read On



Image Credit : instagram

At 44, Kareena Kapoor continues to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. In a recent conversation with The Nod Magazine, she revealed that her health and well-being are deeply rooted in a disciplined routine. She shared that she strictly adheres to early dinners, early bedtimes, and regular workouts-habits she doesn't compromise on. She described her routine as being "almost monastic," highlighting that she usually finishes dinner by 6 p.m., goes to bed by 9:30 p.m., and starts her workouts early in the morning before most people are awake. Her friends, she noted, are aware that she skips late-night social events and respect her choices.

24Image Credit : Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena emphasized that her commitment to exercise goes beyond appearance; it serves as a source of emotional stability and balance. She mentioned that skipping a workout tends to leave her in a bad mood. Since the pandemic, she has become more aware of the importance of physical fitness-not just for maintaining her physique but for her overall mental well-being.

Related Articles34Image Credit : Social Media

Maintaining early meal and sleep schedules can significantly benefit one's health. Eating dinner early allows the body ample time to digest food before bedtime, which helps prevent indigestion and supports better metabolism. Sleeping early helps align the body's natural circadian rhythm, leading to deeper, more restorative sleep, better mood, and enhanced concentration during the day.

44Image Credit : instagram

Actress Anushka Sharma also follows a similar routine, as she shared last year. She said she usually has dinner by 5:30 or 6 p.m. and goes to bed early with her daughter, Vamika. She noticed a remarkable improvement in her sleep quality and overall energy levels since making this change. According to her, this shift helped her eliminate sleep issues and wake up feeling more refreshed and focused.





