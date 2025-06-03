From Adani Ports To Zomato, Top 5 Stocks To Buy Now For Big Gains

Amidst market fluctuations, brokerage firms have picked 5 stocks poised for strong future returns. Research reports released Tuesday, June 3, 2025, provide target prices and ratings for these stocks.

Jefferies gives Adani Ports a Buy rating with a Rs 1,700 target price (closed at Rs 1,464.30 on Monday). The firm cites Adani's appealing logistics and global expansion strategy. Management plans to increase logistics revenue and EBITDA fivefold between FY25 and FY29. Domestic port volume growth is seen as organic, showcasing the existing network's strength.

Jefferies also gives Finolex Cables a Buy rating with a Rs 1,235 target price (closed at Rs 959.15 on Monday). The firm finds Finolex's FY26 valuation attractive compared to competitors. Despite a 12-13% price hike in FY25, the company raised prices again in late May. Strong demand for optical fiber cables is expected due to the BharatNet project and 5G network expansion. Jefferies projects a 19% PAT CAGR and a 370 bps RoCE improvement during FY25-28.

Morgan Stanley gives Coal India an Equal-weight rating with a Rs 450 target price (closed at Rs 399.20 on Monday). The firm notes a recent dip in thermal power sector demand. Coal stock at power plants rose from 19 to 21 days by April-end, suggesting limited sales growth ahead. Weak global coal prices and sluggish demand could pressure Q1 and FY26 earnings.

Morgan Stanley gives Swiggy an Overweight rating with a Rs 405 target price. Improved food delivery service and aggressive quick-commerce investments are seen as positive. The firm believes the quick-commerce segment could reach $57 billion by 2030, potentially breaking even in the next 6 quarters and achieving positive EBITDA by H2FY29.

Morgan Stanley gives Zomato (Eternal Ltd.) an Overweight rating with a Rs 320 target price (closed at Rs 240.92 on Monday). The company leads in food delivery and quick commerce, with a strong cost structure and improving unit economics. A robust balance sheet protects against equity dilution.

Disclaimer: Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.