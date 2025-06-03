'Provoked By Social Media Pictures': Tamil Nadu Man Stabs Kerala Student To Death In Pollachi

Chennai: A man stabbed a Kerala woman to death in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, allegedly over a few pictures the woman shared on social media. The deceased, Ashvika (19), belonged to a Malayali family residing in Ponmuthu Nagar. Police arrested Praveen Kumar, a resident of Udumalpet Road, Anna Nagar, in connection with the incident. Praveen works at a private financial institution while Ashvika was a second-year BSc Computer Science student at a private college in Coimbatore.

According to police, Praveen entered Ashvika's house and fatally stabbed her while her parents were away at work. She suffered serious injuries to her neck and chest. The accused and his family had reportedly lived near Ashvika's home for about five years. Police believe that Praveen, who had previously proposed to Ashvika, was triggered by certain photos she had shared on social media.

"Praveen went to Ashvika's house around 9:30 am today when she was alone and got into an argument with her. During the altercation, he slit her neck with a knife and stabbed her in the chest and back. He later surrendered at the Pollachi West Police Station," officials said.