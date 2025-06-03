Whatsapp's Latest Update Will Let You Hide Your Phone Number - Finally!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) One of the few applications that has remained free for years, WhatsApp continues to add new features each year that are helpful to users in some way. The software continues to develop while maintaining its straightforward, user-friendly layout, adding features like chat locks, companion device integration, and disappearing messages. WhatsApp is about to receive a significant privacy upgrade that will probably alter how you use the app. Though not for every user, you will soon be able to conceal your phone numbers. Startled? You should be, considering WhatsApp's primary function for years has been the ability to converse with phone numbers.

A privacy upgrade is being worked on by WhatsApp. The platform is getting ready to allow users to conceal their phone numbers by generating usernames for the first time ever. This is something that many users have long requested. Yes, you read correctly. Finally, WhatsApp intends to support usernames so that users may connect without disclosing their real phone numbers.

WABetaInfo noticed the functionality in a recent beta version of the app, indicating that the firm is currently evaluating the rules and interface. Although the general public cannot currently access it, indications are that it will soon be made available.

What is changing, then? Like on Instagram or Telegram, you will be able to establish a unique handle once usernames are online. Your username will be shown when someone wants to speak with you but does not have your phone number. This might be particularly useful when interacting with new individuals or in group discussions.

To keep things safe and user-friendly, WhatsApp will impose some guidelines for usernames. For example, usernames cannot begin with "[www]()" and must include at least one letter. Only lowercase letters, digits, underscores, and periods are permitted as symbols. You will even receive a confetti animation as proof after your username has been approved.

Additionally, WhatsApp will not keep your username a secret if you later decide to change it. Similar to how the app now notifies users about changes to their phone number or profile image, a system message will appear in your conversations to alert others. Whether WhatsApp will offer an additional feature to conceal your phone number from all of your existing contacts is presently uncertain.

According to the report, a new user who doesn't have your number will only be able to see your username while they are talking with you on WhatsApp. Since the business is actively testing it, we should learn more in the upcoming weeks. How this feature is implemented on WhatsApp will be interesting to see.

A tool to see if a chosen username is still accessible is another helpful addition that comes with this capability. This is probably going to be included in a future WhatsApp Web version.

Although a formal launch date for usernames has not yet been announced, the feature seems to be nearing completion. After going online, it may give consumers a significant privacy boost by enabling them to communicate more freely without disclosing private contact information. That day may not be too far off if you've been waiting for a means to communicate on WhatsApp without disclosing your phone number.