Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thrissur Engineering College Under Fire For Issuing Safety Certificates To Unsafe Buildings

Thrissur Engineering College Under Fire For Issuing Safety Certificates To Unsafe Buildings


2025-06-03 01:18:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Thrissur: The Civil Engineering Department of Thrissur Engineering College has come under scrutiny for issuing structural stability certificates to nearly 60 buildings marked for demolition by the city corporation. These certificates have reportedly allowed several dilapidated structures, deemed unsafe, to remain standing - sparking controversy.</p><p>This building on Swaraj Round, which was on the verge of collapse, was demolished by the mayor and his team using a JCB last week. This building had received a structural stability certificate from the Civil Engineering Department of Thrissur Engineering College six months ago, certifying its fitness. Congress has demanded transparency as to who was issuing these fitness certificates.</p><p>Corporation engineers and the Public Works Department have identified 271 buildings across the city as being in a dangerous state. While the corporation issues demolition notices for dilapidated buildings, owners often avoid demolition by obtaining certificates from the Civil Engineering Department of the engineering college. The corporation is demanding a vigilance investigation.</p><p>To overcome the legal protection provided by the engineering college's certificates, the corporation sought the collector's assistance. The demolition at Swaraj Round was carried out under the Disaster Management Act. However, recognizing that this approach isn't always practical, the corporation is calling for a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, the faculty of the Civil Engineering Department at the engineering college declined to comment on the issued certificates.</p><p></p>

MENAFN03062025007385015968ID1109628998

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search