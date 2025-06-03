Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Turning Military Mistakes Into Strategic Strength

India Turning Military Mistakes Into Strategic Strength


2025-06-03 01:09:23
(MENAFN- Asia Times) India rectified tactics and hit deep inside Pakistani territory after suffering“initial losses” of air assets due to tactical errors in recent military clashes with Pakistan, Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan said recently in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

It wasn't a confession of weakness; it was a flex of strength. By owning its failures, India is rewriting the rules of power, showing the world that strength lies not in hiding flaws but in learning from them faster than rivals like Pakistan and China can exploit them.

India's willingness to publicly admit and analyze its military losses should be seen as a strategic masterstroke. This transparency isn't just about accountability-it's a psychological weapon.

By dissecting its failures openly, India builds a culture of rapid adaptation, outpacing rivals who cling to secrecy or denial. It's a bold move that turns vulnerability into a deterrent, challenging global norms where nations often mask their weaknesses to save face.

The world is watching a new kind of power emerge-one rooted in accountability, not just firepower. From Ukraine's public reckoning with battlefield setbacks to Taiwan's candid military drills exposing gaps, nations are learning that transparency can deter aggression.

MENAFN03062025000159011032ID1109628983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search