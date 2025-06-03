India Turning Military Mistakes Into Strategic Strength

MENAFN - Asia Times) India rectified tactics and hit deep inside Pakistani territory after suffering“initial losses” of air assets due to tactical errors in recent military clashes with Pakistan, Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan said recently in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

It wasn't a confession of weakness; it was a flex of strength. By owning its failures, India is rewriting the rules of power, showing the world that strength lies not in hiding flaws but in learning from them faster than rivals like Pakistan and China can exploit them.

India's willingness to publicly admit and analyze its military losses should be seen as a strategic masterstroke. This transparency isn't just about accountability-it's a psychological weapon.

By dissecting its failures openly, India builds a culture of rapid adaptation, outpacing rivals who cling to secrecy or denial. It's a bold move that turns vulnerability into a deterrent, challenging global norms where nations often mask their weaknesses to save face.

The world is watching a new kind of power emerge-one rooted in accountability, not just firepower. From Ukraine's public reckoning with battlefield setbacks to Taiwan's candid military drills exposing gaps, nations are learning that transparency can deter aggression.