WTTC Congratulates Shaikha Al Nowais On Historic Nomination As First Woman Secretary-General Of UN Tourism


2025-06-03 01:09:17
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: 'On behalf of the World Travel & Tourism Council, our Members and the global travel community, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais on her historic nomination as the first woman Secretary-General of UN Tourism. Her appointment marks a significant milestone, reflecting the evolving leadership within our sector.

“Shaikha Al Nowais's extensive experience in hospitality and her commitment to sustainability, digital equity, and inclusive governance align seamlessly with our shared vision for a resilient and forward-thinking tourism sector. We look forward to collaborating closely with her to drive this vision.'


