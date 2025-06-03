WTTC Congratulates Shaikha Al Nowais On Historic Nomination As First Woman Secretary-General Of UN Tourism

“Shaikha Al Nowais's extensive experience in hospitality and her commitment to sustainability, digital equity, and inclusive governance align seamlessly with our shared vision for a resilient and forward-thinking tourism sector. We look forward to collaborating closely with her to drive this vision.'

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.