Look Forward To Deepening Partnership Between India And IEA: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, June 3 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said he is looking forward to a deepening partnership between India and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Goyal met Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA here, during the France leg of his official visit.

“Glad to meet Dr @FBirol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency. Had a good discussion on the overall global energy scenario and the deepening partnership between India and the IEA,” the Union Minister posted on X.

The minister also had a“fruitful discussion" with Nigeria's Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

“We explored avenues to boost bilateral trade and strengthen economic cooperation between India and Nigeria. Also, discussed World Trade Organisation reforms,” Goyal informed.

“Our shared vision for growth will drive this partnership forward,” he added.

Moreover, the Commerce Minister held a productive meeting with Eric Lombard, French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty.

“Exchanged views on deepening our economic partnership, enhancing trade & investments with a special focus on technology and innovation across key sectors. Also discussed the progress of the India-EU FTA negotiations. Looking forward to stronger India-France economic ties,” Goyal posted on X.

On June 2, Goyal held a meeting with Christophe Perillat, CEO of Valeo Group, a global automotive supplier company with a strong footprint in India.

“Appreciate the company's trust in India's growth story and their plans to enhance investments in the country. We discussed avenues to scale up their manufacturing presence in India,” the Union Minister informed.

He also met Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L'Oréal Group, and discussed opportunities for L'Oréal to 'Make in India' for the world.

Commerce Minister also met other top global CEOs in Paris to explore their future investment plans for the India market in promising sectors like electric vehicle and renewable energy (RE).

Following his engagements in France, the Union Minister will proceed to Italy for the next leg of his official visit.