Energy Major Totalenergies 'Committed' To Support Adani Green's Growth: CEO

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, June 3 (IANS) Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of the French energy giant TotalEnergies, has said the company is committed to continuing to support the expansion of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL).

In a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here, Pouyanne said they are committed to continuing to support the expansion of Adani Green,“which already has 14 gigawatts of capacity,” and we“will continue to support this growth.”

Pouyanne also outlined TotalEnergies' broader Indian expansion plans, including increased energy exports from the US.

Goyal also posted on X:“Met Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies and discussed the company's investment plans for India and avenues for deeper collaboration in the renewable energy sector”.

The French energy major has about $5 billion worth of investments in India, focusing on natural gas infrastructure, city gas development, and renewable energy projects, particularly solar and wind.

In January 2021, TotalEnergies collaborated with Adani Green for the first time when it acquired a minority stake in the renewable energy company.

Last month, Adani Green Energy Limited became the world's first renewable energy (RE) Independent Power Producer (IPP) to turn water positive across its entire operational portfolio, which exceeds a massive 14 GW capacity.

AGEL achieved water positivity a year ahead of its FY26 target to set a new standard for sustainability. It is the first and only among the top 10 global companies (in terms of operational RE portfolio) to ever reach this milestone.

Adani Green posted robust FY25 results, surpassing $1 billion in EBITDA, as operational renewable energy (RE) capacity grew a healthy 30 per cent to 14.2 GW (year-on-year), which continues to be India's largest.

The Adani Group company reported greenfield addition of 3.3 GW in FY25, India's highest ever by any RE firm, and contributed 16 per cent of nationwide utility-scale solar and 14 per cent of wind installations last fiscal.

AGEL is developing a massive 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat. This is spread over an area of 538 sq km, almost five times the city of Paris.