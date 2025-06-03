Silicon Labs And Wirepas Surpass 10 Million Chipsets, Powering Industrial Iot At Scale

AUSTIN, Texas and TAMPERE, Finland, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), the leading innovator in low-power wireless solutions, and Wirepas, a global leader in decentralized IoT connectivity, today announced they have shipped 10 million wireless SoCs running Wirepas' RF mesh connectivity software, primarily in the Indian market with the Silicon Labs sub-GHz FG23 SoC . These chips power some of the world's largest and most demanding industrial mesh networks across sectors including smart electricity metering, emergency lighting, industrial monitoring and building automation.

The two companies have a long history of collaboration enabling robust, ultra-resilient and massively scalable IoT networks that meet the scale, security, and reliability demands of industrial-grade applications. This milestone confirms that their joint solution is not just technically sound, it is market-proven at scale, and ready to support the digital backbone of global infrastructure.

In December 2024, Silicon Labs and Wirepas announced that four million smart electric meters using Wirepas Mesh software had been deployed in India built on the sub-GHz FG13 and FG23 platforms, helping the country meet the goals of its Advanced Metering Initiative. The solution provides reliable, cost-effective connectivity across dense, complex environments, being a critical enabler for India's ambitious grid modernization and electrification goals.

Another standout success is in Norway, where more than one million similarly-equipped smart meters are connected in a single decentralized mesh network, one of the largest of its kind in the world. These types of deployments demonstrate that robust, self-healing mesh connectivity can now support national-scale infrastructure, laying the groundwork for smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable infrastructure powering cities and industries.

Other segments are also gaining momentum, with some, such as the emergency lighting sector, experiencing very high adoption rates.

"Our partnership with Wirepas is built on a shared vision: to enable industrial-grade wireless connectivity at scale," said Ross Sabolcik, Senior Vice President of Product Lines at Silicon Labs. "By combining Silicon Labs' energy-efficient wireless platforms with Wirepas' decentralized mesh stack, we help our customers build massive, secure, and resilient IoT networks faster and more cost-effectively. We're excited to continue driving transformation across industries together."

"This 10-million milestone demonstrates the unmatched scalability and resilience of our joint solution," said Teppo Hemiä , CEO of Wirepas. "With Silicon Labs' hardware and our mesh software, we've enabled massive networks that simply work, even in the most challenging conditions. Our partnership is helping industries solve real problems at the infrastructure level, accelerating the digitalization and electrification of society."

