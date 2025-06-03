Yemen's Houthis Claim New“Ballistic Missile” Attack On Israel

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA/JERUSALEM, Jun 3 (NNN-SABA/MA'AN) – Yemen's Houthis last night claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile, targeting Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, which was reportedly intercepted by Israeli defence systems.

“The missile force carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, using a ballistic missile,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Sarea said, the operation had achieved its objectives by causing disruptions, including forcing millions of Israelis to seek shelter and temporarily halting air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport. He stated that the attack was carried out in response to what he described as“Israeli crimes” in Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces said earlier in a statement that, it had“successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.”

Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom, said, there were no reports of casualties.

Warning sirens were activated four minutes after smartphone alerts were sent to millions of residents, prompting them to take shelter.

Israel's Channel 12 News reported that, the missile was intercepted over the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and that landings and takeoffs at Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily suspended.

According to al-Masirah TV, this was the 18th missile launched by the Houthis towards Israel, since May 2.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since Nov, 2023, in what they describe as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.– NNN-SABA/MA'AN