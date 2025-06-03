US-China Tensions Surge As Tech And Mineral Wars Intensify
Tensions have surged again since US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on May 30 that China“has totally violated its agreement with us.”
Trump said he made a fast deal with China on May 12 because he did not want to see Chinese“civil unrest” sparked by a deterioration of the Chinese economy caused by his trade war. However, he added that he would no longer be“Mr Nice Guy.”
“Instead of reflecting on its own actions, the US has groundlessly accused China of violating the consensus, a claim that grossly distorts the facts. China firmly rejects these unjustified accusations,” an unnamed spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MoC) said Monday (June 2).
“The US has unilaterally and repeatedly provoked new economic and trade frictions, exacerbating uncertainty and instability in bilateral economic and trade relations.”
The MoC spokesperson said the US has seriously undermined the consensus reached during the China-US economic and trade talks in Geneva by introducing multiple, discriminatory, restrictive measures against China.
These measures included issuing guidance on artificial intelligence chip export controls, halting sales of chip design software to China and announcing the revocation of visas for Chinese students, including those studying technological-related fields.
The spokesperson also criticized the US for undermining the consensus reached by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call on January 17.
In that call, Xi congratulated Trump on his reelection as president. He said confrontation and conflict should not be an option for the two countries. Trump said the US and China should get along well for years to come.
The MoC's latest comments came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on May 29 that US-China trade negotiations are“a bit stalled.” Bessent said the two countries' leaders must speak directly about key issues.
