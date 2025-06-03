RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Ahmedabad? Here's What The Weather Forecast Predicts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will vie for the maiden IPL title when the two sides lock horns in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. For the first time since 2022, the Indian Premier League will witness a new team crowned as the champions of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the final after defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, bounced back and knocked out five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians from the tournament in Qualifier 2 to seal their berth for the final against RCB. RCB are playing their fourth IPL and the first since 2016, while PBKS are featuring in the first final since 2014.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have met thrice in the ongoing IPL season, with RCB winning on two occasions, while PBKS won only one match. Overall, the two sides met 36 times in the IPL, with both tied at 18-18.

Weather in Ahmedabad during IPL 2025 Final

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings gear up for the title clash, all eyes will be on the weather in Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 2 clash between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians was delayed by over two hours due to the interruption of rain after the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Therefore, there is a bit of concern whether the rain will interrupt the much-anticipated title clash.

According to AccuWeather, Ahmedabad is likely to experience a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius during the night, as the final will start at 7:30 pm, with the toss taking place at 7:00 pm. The possibility of precipitation and thunderstorms is likely to be at 5% and 0%, respectively, which means rain affecting the final is minimal. The cloud cover is expected to be 33%, offering relatively clear skies for most of the evening.

With low chances of rain and thunderstorms, according to AccuWeather, the conditions are expected to remain favourable throughout the IPL 2025 title clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Except for the Qualifier 2 clash between PBKS and MI, none of the matches in Ahmedabad were interrupted.

In the IPL 2025, five matches were interrupted by rain, out of which two were called off without a toss, the other two matches were shortened due to weather conditions, and one match, which was the Qualifier 2 clash, was delayed by over two hours but eventually completed without any overs being lost.

Is there a reserve day if the rain interrupts the final?

In case the rain interrupts the IPL 2025 final, there is a designated reserve day scheduled for Wednesday, June 4. If no result is possible on the original day of the final due to rain or weather-related interruptions, the match will continue from where it was stopped.

In case the match gets washed out on the reserve day, the team that finished higher on the points table at the end of the league stage will be declared the winner of the tournament. In this scenario, Punjab Kings have an advantage as they finished on top of the points table, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished second in the league.