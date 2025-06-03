Andhra Pradesh Reports 38 COVID-19 Cases In Three Weeks No New Variant Detected, Says Health Secretary

Amaravathi : Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary for Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, MT Krishna Babu, on Monday said that 38 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state over the past three weeks. He confirmed that no new variant has been detected so far.

He added that doctors are advising home isolation for most infected individuals, and the government has ensured that all hospitals are adequately prepared to handle any possible surge.

Speaking to ANI, MT Krishna Babu said,“The COVID situation is under control and we are monitoring it daily. In the last three weeks, around 38 cases have been reported. We are sending all samples for genome sequencing to check for new variants, but so far, no new strain has been found. Most patients are recovering at home with basic treatment, except in cases where other health problems make it more serious. From today, we have increased testing to around 500 people per day. All hospitals are fully prepared with the necessary infrastructure to handle any situation.”

As of 8 AM on Monday, June 2, India's active COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,961, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The cumulative COVID-19 deaths in the country since January this year have increased to 32, with four deaths reported since Sunday.

According to official data, 203 new cases were added to the active case count since Sunday. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala each reported one COVID-19 death since Sunday.

Delhi reported 47 more COVID-19 cases, increasing the total active cases in the national capital to 483. In Kerala, active COVID-19 cases rose to 1,435, with 35 new cases reported since Sunday.

In Maharashtra, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the active case count to 506. In West Bengal, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state's active cases to 331.