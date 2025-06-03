Newgen IVF Stock Soars After-Hours As Retail Cheers $30M Solana Staking Bet

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Retail chatter around NewGen IVF Group Limited soared Monday after announcing a $30 million digital asset investment in Solana, marking an expansion of the company's digital portfolio.

The stock closed Monday down 14.9% at $1.72 but rose 39.5% in after-hours trading to $2.40.

NewGen, a fertility services provider, said it will use existing credit facilities, valued at $126 million, to back Solana staking operations.

The new investment builds upon NewGen's initial $1 million Bitcoin investment in December 2024, signaling a shift towards incorporating blockchain assets within its broader investment approach.

Solana stands out due to its quick transaction processing capabilities and swiftly growing decentralized application environment.

Token holders can earn rewards through Solana staking while supporting network security and decentralization.

NewGen's CEO, Siu Wing Fung Alfred, described the investment as a“natural evolution” in the company's digital asset strategy and showed confidence in Solana's ecosystem for generating shareholder value.

The company said it would also establish a new subsidiary that exclusively handles digital asset operations.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' amid a 52,800% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user described the day as a decisive win for NewGen IVF and expressed optimism about continued upside.

Another user pointed to the stock's low float and short squeeze potential as reasons for buying in.

The stock has declined 97.9% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<