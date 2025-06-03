Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xpeng, Nio, Li Auto: Retail Sentiment On China's EV Trio Improves After Strong May Deliveries

2025-06-03 12:00:51
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) China's leading pure-play electric vehicle makers - Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto - reported strong May 2025 delivery numbers, driven by expanded lineups, new model launches, and enhanced in-car technologies.

The data also mostly improved retail trader sentiment for their U.S.-listed stocks.

Li Auto Leads in Volume

The Beijing-based company led the trio with 40,856 deliveries in May, marking a 16.7% increase year-over-year. The company has now surpassed 1.3 million cumulative deliveries.

The ramp-up of its new Li MEGA Home model and a comprehensive lineup upgrade helped drive the growth. The company said all its models now come equipped with all-weather LiDAR, enhancing active safety features like automatic emergency braking and steering.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Li Auto stayed 'bullish,' nearly at the same level as a day ago.


LI sentiment meter as of June 2. | source: Stocktwits

XPeng Sees Explosive Growth

Guangzhou-based XPeng posted the highest growth rate, delivering 33,525 Smart EVs, a 230% surge from a year earlier. It marks the seventh straight month of over 30,000 units delivered. Year-to-date deliveries hit 162,578 units, up 293% from the same period in 2024.

A major contributor was the launch of the MONA M03 Max, a budget-friendly AI-powered smart EV priced around 150,000 yuan, equipped with the company's latest AI Tianji XOS 5.7.0.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Xpeng turned less 'bearish' from a day ago.


XPEV sentiment meter as of June 2. | source: Stocktwits

Nio Expands Brand Portfolio

Nio delivered 23,231 vehicles in May, a 13.1% increase year-over-year. The total includes 13,270 cars under the flagship NIO brand, 6,281 from the family-oriented ONVO, and 3,680 from the compact high-end FIREFLY line. Cumulative deliveries now stand at 760,789 as of May 31.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Nio turned 'bullish,' from 'neutral' a day ago.


NIO sentiment meter as of June 2. | source: Stocktwits

Year to date, XPEV has surged over 66%, LI has gained more than 15%, and NIO has lost over 22%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

