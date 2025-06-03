Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Marriage Anniversary: Couple's Hit/Flop Films



Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan: 9 films they did together



1. Amitabh and Jaya's first film together was 'Bansi Birju' in 1972, which unfortunately flopped.

2. 'Ek Nazar', also released in 1972, saw them together again, but it too, tanked at the box office.

3. 'Zanjeer' in 1973 was their first blockbuster! They got married after this film's success.

4. 'Abhimaan', released in 1973, was their first film post-marriage. It was a hit, and its songs are still loved.

5. 'Sholay' (1975), a multi-starrer, was a massive hit and remains popular even today.

6. The 1975 comedy 'Chupke Chupke' was a well-received hit.

7. 'Mili', also from 1975, saw them together again, performing decently at the box office.

8. 'Silsila' (1981) didn't quite make a mark at the box office.

9. The multi-starrer 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001) was a huge hit.





