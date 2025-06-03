Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Marriage Anniversary: Couple's Hit/Flop Films
Image Credit : instagram
1. Amitabh and Jaya's first film together was 'Bansi Birju' in 1972, which unfortunately flopped.29Image Credit : instagram
39Image Credit : instagram
3. 'Zanjeer' in 1973 was their first blockbuster! They got married after this film's success.49Image Credit : instagram
4. 'Abhimaan', released in 1973, was their first film post-marriage. It was a hit, and its songs are still loved.59Image Credit : instagram
5. 'Sholay' (1975), a multi-starrer, was a massive hit and remains popular even today.69Image Credit : instagram
6. The 1975 comedy 'Chupke Chupke' was a well-received hit.79Image Credit : instagram
7. 'Mili', also from 1975, saw them together again, performing decently at the box office.89Image Credit : instagram
8. 'Silsila' (1981) didn't quite make a mark at the box office.99Image Credit : instagram
9. The multi-starrer 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001) was a huge hit.
