Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Marriage Anniversary: Couple's Hit/Flop Films

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Marriage Anniversary: Couple's Hit/Flop Films


2025-06-03 12:00:43
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 52 years of marriage! They tied the knot in June 1973. Let's take a look back at the movies they've starred in together – a total of nine films

Amrita Ghosh | Published : Jun 03 2025, 09:23 AM1 Min readShare this Photo Gallery
19

Image Credit : instagram

1. Amitabh and Jaya's first film together was 'Bansi Birju' in 1972, which unfortunately flopped.

29Image Credit : instagram

2. 'Ek Nazar', also released in 1972, saw them together again, but it too, tanked at the box office.

Top 10 must-watch Jaya Bachchan films with the highest IMDb ratings

3. 'Zanjeer' in 1973 was their first blockbuster! They got married after this film's success.

49Image Credit : instagram

4. 'Abhimaan', released in 1973, was their first film post-marriage. It was a hit, and its songs are still loved.

59Image Credit : instagram

5. 'Sholay' (1975), a multi-starrer, was a massive hit and remains popular even today.

69Image Credit : instagram

6. The 1975 comedy 'Chupke Chupke' was a well-received hit.

79Image Credit : instagram

7. 'Mili', also from 1975, saw them together again, performing decently at the box office.

89Image Credit : instagram

8. 'Silsila' (1981) didn't quite make a mark at the box office.

99Image Credit : instagram

9. The multi-starrer 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001) was a huge hit.



