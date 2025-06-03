Top UK Leaders Back India's Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) London, June 3 (IANS) The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, held high-level engagements in London with UK government ministers, parliamentarians, party leaders, think tanks, and India friendship groups, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a significant shift in India's counter-terrorism approach.

The leaders also discussed strengthening India–UK collaboration against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation received wide-ranging support, reaffirming shared commitments to global security, justice, and strategic partnership.

The delegation, in an interaction with UK Minister for Citizenship and Migration Seema Malhotra at the British Parliament, apprised her of India's resolve against fighting terrorism.

They also met with Labour Party India Friendship Groups -- including Labour Friends of India, Labour Convention of Indian Organisations, Sikhs for Labour, and Hindus for Labour presenting India's united stance against terrorism.

The delegates reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to tackling terrorism with determination, highlighted that terrorism continues to endanger global stability and called for stronger cooperation to eliminate this shared threat in pursuit of lasting peace, security, and the collective good of humanity.

The Labour India Friendship Groups expressed their solidarity with India in a unified voice and extended firm support for India's fight against terrorism.

They agreed that terror infrastructure must be dismantled wherever it exists and that terror financing must be addressed decisively -- acknowledging that what affects India today could impact any nation, including the UK.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued dialogue to foster mutual understanding and expressed a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and engagement between the Labour Party and India.

At Conservative Campaign Headquarters, the delegation engaged with Co-Chair of the Conservative Party Dominic Johnson and Co-Chair of the Conservative Friends of India Koolesh Shah.

They voiced strong support for India's fight against terrorism, acknowledged its global implications, and lauded the Indian diaspora's contribution to the UK.

Earlier, on Monday the delegates interacted with UK-based think tanks, discussing the threat of cross-border terrorism and how Operation Sindoor sets a new strategic benchmark in India's fight against it.

"Today, alongside my esteemed colleagues from the all-party delegation, I had the privilege of engaging with UK think tanks and the academic community, sharing India's unwavering stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We highlighted the 'new normal' established by India in countering state-sponsored terrorism. Our dialogue with leading think tanks was fruitful, and we conveyed our concerns, explaining the purpose of our visit," Ravi Shankar Prasad posted on X.

"We emphasised India's capability in handling Pakistan, which we have successfully done in the past. While we believe in peace and amity, we also recognise the need to take decisive action to protect our citizens from terrorism. The world must understand the scourge of terrorism. We also underscored India's economic achievements, emerging as a manufacturing hub with global recognition. As a sovereign nation with a significant growth trajectory, we firmly believe terrorism and trade are incompatible," the post added.

Furthermore, the delegation met Catherine West, UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, reiterating India's resolve to combat terrorism. They also emphasised that terror remains a threat to all nations, and therefore, the world needs to eradicate this scourge in the interests of all humanity.

The Minister reiterated the UK's condemnation of terror attacks in India, the priority it attaches to the India relationship in global strategic and economic terms, in contributing to stability in the Indo-Pacific and to global economic growth.

She said that the UK is with India in its efforts; as a nation that has suffered from terror attacks itself, the UK believes that those who commit acts of terror must be brought to justice. All countries must work towards this end.

Later, the delegation concluded the day interacting with UK thought leaders over dinner, discussing the global threat posed to all societies by terrorism, its social impact, and the connected rise of radicalisation.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

After concluding visits to France, Italy, and Denmark, the Indian delegation arrived in London as a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.