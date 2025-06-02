Polycab India Limited Wins Best B2B Loyalty Program Worldwide At The International Loyalty Awards 2025

Tailored for electricians and retailers, the program blends technology, inclusive design, and real-world impact to drive economic and professional advancement.

- Ritesh AroraBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Polycab India Limited has been awarded Best B2B Loyalty Program Worldwide at the International Loyalty Awards 2025 for Polycab Experts-a breakthrough program that has redefined how B2B loyalty is designed, delivered, and experienced.Built in partnership with Capillary Technologies, Polycab Experts sets a new global standard for B2B loyalty in industrial sectors. Designed to empower electricians and retailers-often an overlooked segment-the program blends intuitive technology, inclusive design, and tangible impact to transform loyalty into a catalyst for economic and professional advancement.“We didn't just want another point-based platform. We wanted to drive real change at the grassroots,” said Ritesh Arora , Chief Digital Officer at Polycab.“Polycab Experts is our way of honoring the electricians and retailers at the heart of the ecosystem-offering not just rewards, but recognition, skill-building, and community. This win affirms our belief that loyalty, when driven by purpose and innovation, can transform lives, uplift professions, and connect futures.”This award is a testament to what's possible when innovation is guided by purpose,” said Siddhant Jain , Chief Customer Officer, Capillary Technologies.“With Polycab Experts, we've shown that B2B loyalty can move beyond transactions to create long-term value for the business and the communities it serves. It's a proud moment that reflects our shared commitment to reimagining loyalty and engagement in a more intelligent, inclusive, and impactful way.Polycab Experts offers a seamless, end-to-end digital experience-from QR-based onboarding and multilingual access to real-time financial disbursements. Its foundation rests on three core pillars: Economy (transparent rewards), Emotion (community benefits like insurance and scholarships), and Ego (tiered recognition and gamified engagement). Together, they drive lasting participation and measurable impact.In an increasingly competitive B2B landscape, Polycab Experts repositions loyalty as more than a marketing tactic-it becomes a strategic growth lever rooted in community empowerment.This recognition marks a pivotal moment for B2B loyalty innovation in emerging markets and reaffirms Capillary's leadership in building intelligent, enterprise-grade ecosystems that deliver both engagement and equity.As Capillary powers loyalty for brands across the globe, this win underscores a powerful truth: great programs don't just reward-they reshape behavior for long-term value.About Capillary TechnologiesFounded in 2008, Capillary Technologies is a global leader in customer loyalty and engagement solutions. With a presence across 30+ countries and trusted by 250+ brands, Capillary helps enterprises build lasting customer relationships through data-driven strategies and AI-powered experiences.

