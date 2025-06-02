Watch: UAE Falcons With Passports, On Plane Seats? Inside World Of Falconer

The sight of a falcon occupying its own airplane seat, complete with a passport, might seem surreal to most travellers. But for Ammar Al Marri, this is simply another day in the life of a dedicated Emirati falconer.

In just six months, the 35-year-old from Abu Dhabi has built an Instagram following of 72,000 people eager to get a glimpse into what goes behind falconry, a traditional practice that remains deeply embedded in Emirati culture.

Through his account 'uaefalcons', Al Marri has opened a window into a world of ancient traditions, revealing costs and commitments that few could imagine.

“I noticed there weren't accounts, whether from individuals or organisations, talking about falconry comprehensively,” Al Marri explained.

“There are championships and other events, and the country hasn't fallen short, but we needed an account that conveys these things to enthusiasts and others - a comprehensive account covering all aspects.”

Al Marri, who currently maintains four birds including a pure Gyr falcon, a Gyr-Peregrine, and two others, said:“Each person spends according to their situation, but for me, per bird it can reach up to Dh1,000.”

This monthly figure represents just the operational costs - the initial investments can be significantly higher. A single GPS tracking device, considered essential equipment for monitoring falcons, costs approximately Dh7,000.

Specialised training aircraft used to build the birds' cardiovascular fitness represent another significant investment. These remote-controlled planes simulate prey behaviour, allowing falcons to engage their natural pursuit instincts while building the stamina necessary for hunting sessions.

High-quality nutrition forms another substantial expense category. Unlike pets, falcons require carefully sourced prey animals and supplements that support their unique metabolic needs. The food must come from reputable suppliers to ensure freedom from diseases and contaminants that could prove fatal to these sensitive birds. Housing and facility maintenance add additional layers of expense.

Despite these substantial costs, Al Marri views the investment as worthwhile beyond simple financial calculations.“It's expensive, but it's a cost I enjoy,” he emphasised.“In winter, from September until March, I don't go anywhere. I spend the time with the birds, I use the time and enjoyment and occupy my day and life, so this is not a loss.”

The falconer's routine

The commitment to falconry extends far beyond financial investment, demanding daily attention and care that few hobbies can match.“When summer ends, I spend most of the initial days with them. Each bird should at least be on my hand for two to three hours a day so that it gets used to me again,” Al Marri explained.

This re-bonding process proves essential, as falcons naturally maintain their wild instincts and must be carefully reacquainted with their human handlers each season.

The daily schedule varies depending on the season and the specific needs of each bird. During peak training periods, Al Marri dedicates morning sessions to fitness conditioning using specialised aircraft that the falcons chase to build stamina and maintain their natural pursuit behaviours.

Afternoon activities typically focus on hunting practice, including“talwah” - traditional hunting methods targeting migratory birds or pigeons that help maintain the falcons' predatory skills.

Each bird receives individualised attention based on its specific condition and temperament.“There's a bird whose weight you want to increase and a bird whose weight you want to decrease and improve its fitness,” Al Marri noted.

“The bird whose fitness is low - I work on strengthening it through the plane designated for birds. But there's, for example, a bird that's bored and doesn't get excited about hunting and chasing prey, so we work on reducing its food during hunting time, so it gets excited.”

Falcons can live 20 to 25 years, meaning successful partnerships can span decades. This longevity creates deep emotional bonds that influence every aspect of daily care and training decisions.

Passport-carrying passengers

Perhaps no aspect of modern falconry surprises outsiders more than the elaborate travel arrangements required for international hunting expeditions. Al Marri's experiences include traveling with his falcons to Morocco, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

“The passport depends on the bird owner and the falconer,” Al Marri explained.“If he will travel with it, then the bird must be issued a passport.” The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change has streamlined this process through a dedicated mobile application that allows falconers to obtain official documentation for their birds with relative ease.

The actual travel experience involves meticulous preparation and specialised procedures designed to ensure the birds' comfort and safety during flight. Each falcon occupies its own airplane seat.“On the plane it has a designated seat that is covered with nylon, and you are responsible for it, and it should be hooded - the hood should not be removed from it so that it stays calm,” Al Marri detailed.

Pre-flight preparation proves equally important.“It's better before boarding the plane that it should be very full so that it's comfortable and doesn't move,” Al Marri advised.

The travel experience often becomes a cultural exchange.“In the Gulf they don't get surprised much, but those from other countries look with admiration and amazement,” Al Marri said.

“Sometimes the flight crew take pictures and want to hold the bird and ask questions. It becomes a beautiful trip, but you feel like you want to arrive quickly because you don't know when your bird will start getting annoyed.”

A shared tradition

Beyond individual pursuit, Al Marri emphasises the profound social benefits that emerge from shared participation in this traditional practice.“In winter or during the season, my brothers and my cousins and friends are closer to each other than any other time,” Al Marri reflected.“We talk daily, and we share many things. It builds relationships and increases our social relationships from sharing in a certain hobby. Daily we learn and share matters.”

Al Marri encourages young Emiratis to embrace falconry as both a cultural heritage practice and a positive influence during formative years. His message resonates with growing concerns about youth engagement and the preservation of traditional practices in an increasingly digital world.

“I urge everyone who has a son aged 15 to 19, to get him into this field, because the boy will learn from the bird and the bird will learn from him, and it will occupy him from everything happening currently,” Al Marri said.“I always advise everyone to get their sons involved and it will occupy them from the negative things that exist.”

Young falconers learn responsibility through daily care routines, develop problem-solving abilities through training challenges, and gain confidence through successful partnerships with their birds.

To demonstrate his commitment to youth engagement, Al Marri organized a social media competition where the prize was an actual falcon, won by a young boy from Ajman.

A lasting bond

The deep emotional bonds that develop between falconers and their birds are special. Al Marri's remembered a particularly beloved falcon, saying:“I had a bird I loved very much, it was one of the fastest. He didn't think - when he wanted something he would get it.”

“One day it went down on his prey - a stone curlew - and hit it hard, his wing broke and in a few hours he died. When I remember him, I feel sad and I haven't forgotten him to this day.”

While falconry traditionally represents a costly hobby rather than a profitable venture, Al Marri envisions opportunities to develop sustainable business models that could support the practice while sharing its benefits more broadly.“Usually, it's expensive. Some have been able to make the most of the field and make it a business. I'm also preparing for this thing that will support me.”