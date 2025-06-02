Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says Palestinians Would Not Have Right To Return To Gaza Under New Plan


2025-06-02 11:26:25
US President Donald Trump said Palestinians would not have the right of return to Gaza under his proposal to redevelop the enclave and would have a permanent place to live elsewhere, according to excerpts of his interview with Fox News released on Monday.

He added that he thinks he could make a deal with Jordan and Egypt to take the displaced Palestinians.

Asked if Palestinians would have the right to return, Trump told Fox: "No, they wouldn't because they're going to have much better housing," according to a transcript of the interview released by Fox.

"I'm talking about building a permanent place for them because if they have to return now, it'll be years before you could ever-it's not habitable. It would be years before it could happen."

"I think I could make a deal with Jordan. I think I could make a deal with Egypt. You know, we give them billions and billions of dollars a year," Trump added.

