The Crisis Of Care: Caily Confronts Caregiver Burnout With Launch Of Comprehensive Digital Platform In Summer 2025

As caregiver burnout reaches unprecedented levels across the United States, a new health tech startup, Caily, is stepping forward to address what experts are calling a growing public health emergency. The Denver-based company has announced the upcoming launch of its integrated caregiver app, designed to provide comprehensive caregiver support across social, medical, legal, and emotional needs.

With more than 53 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S., many of whom provide daily assistance to aging family members, disabled individuals, or chronically ill loved ones, the demands placed on these caregivers are staggering. Yet, despite their vital role, caregivers often go unrecognized in the broader healthcare and technology ecosystems. Caily's soon-to-launch digital platform aims to meet this need head-on by offering a unified system that improves coordination, communication, and overall care delivery.

Unpacking the Caregiver Burnout Crisis

Caregiving can be a rewarding act of compassion, but it is frequently accompanied by immense emotional, physical, and financial stress. The weight of daily caregiving responsibilities, often taken on with little formal training or institutional support, can lead to profound health consequences. Research from AARP notes that unpaid caregivers contribute nearly $600 billion worth of services annually, often while facing higher risks of depression, anxiety, and work-related stress.

"Caregiver burnout isn't just an individual problem; it's a systemic issue with ripple effects across families, workplaces, and healthcare institutions," said Wynter Johnson, President & Co-Founder at Caily. "We built Caily specifically for caregivers, to offer the kind of centralized, accessible support that's been missing from their lives for far too long."

A New Kind of Caregiver App

Launching in Summer 2025, Caily introduces a new standard for caregiver support through a platform that unites care coordination in one easy-to-use interface. Accessible via desktop, iOS, Android, and tablet devices, the app allows caregivers to organize all aspects of care in a shared space. By bringing together the entire“Care Circle,” consisting of family members and friends, Caily fosters better collaboration and reduces communication gaps that often lead to stress and mistakes.

Designed in response to feedback from real caregiving communities, the app includes features such as daily check-ins, last-wishes planning, secure document storage, messaging tools, and health tracking. Whether managing medications, keeping up with legal documents, or simply coordinating who will accompany a loved one to a doctor's appointment, caregivers can rely on the platform to simplify their responsibilities.

"The value of Caily lies in its specificity; this isn't a generic productivity app being repurposed," added Johnson. "It's a caregiver app, built from the ground up with the caregiver experience at its core."

Caregiver Support Backed by Research

Caily's development process was informed by extensive research and user testing. Throughout the design phase, the team engaged directly with caregivers to identify the common pain points that often lead to burnout. Among the most common challenges was feeling overwhelmed by a lack of clear communication and confusion around roles and responsibilities among those involved in caregiving.

“Caily gives caregivers the help they deserve and allows our loved ones to remain at the center of their own lives. Caily exists so that no one ever has to navigate this journey alone,” said McKenna McCormick, Caily Vice President & Co-Founder.

Caily addresses these issues by offering a centralized communication hub that makes it easy to delegate tasks, update care plans, and ensure all stakeholders remain informed. This level of coordination not only lightens the caregiver's load but also leads to better outcomes for care receivers.

According to content from Caily's blog, symptoms of caregiver burnout often go unrecognized until they escalate into serious health concerns. These include chronic fatigue, irritability, withdrawal from social activities, and even physical illness. Proactively providing tools for support can be a critical intervention.

Launch Timeline and Waitlist

The official launch of the Caily platform is scheduled for Summer 2025. In the lead-up to launch, interested users are encouraged to sign up for early access at . Those who join the waitlist will receive priority access and updates on the platform's rollout.

Caily is also continuing to gather feedback from family and professional caregivers, individuals who have received care, and support organizations in preparation for launch, with a goal to make the app as inclusive and adaptable as possible.

About Caily

Caily is a Denver-based health technology company focused on supporting caregivers through intuitive, coordinated solutions. By addressing the critical gaps in caregiver support, the company seeks to empower those who provide care with the resources, tools, and networks they need to thrive. Caily's mission is grounded in compassion, usability, and a commitment to improving the caregiving experience for everyone involved.





