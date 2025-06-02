MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Lebanon's minister of Finance, Yassin Jaber, and minister of Economy and Trade, Amer al-Bisat, met this Monday (2) with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid talks for an agreement to roll out measures to shore up the economy. The meeting was attended by Ministry of Finance director-general Georges Maarawi and Banque du Liban vice president Salim Chahine.

The meetings this Monday mark the resumption of Lebanon-IMF talks as a part of the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF), which begun on Friday (30). The MTFF is an instrument whereby the IMF supports countries that need to reform and strengthen their economic foundations.

In the case of Lebanon, according to Ministry of Finance information made public by the state-run news agency NNA, negotiations should lead to measures designed to promote transparency and fiscal discipline, and to“reinforce the commitment” to structural reforms, as well as the implementation of tools for more effective spending. As a result, these measures should translate into financial stability and sustainable economic growth.

Read more:

Lebanon's price growth decelerates



Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Supplied/NNA

The post Lebanon, IMF back in agreement talks appeared first on ANBA News Agency .