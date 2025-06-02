Lebanon, IMF Back In Agreement Talks
The meetings this Monday mark the resumption of Lebanon-IMF talks as a part of the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF), which begun on Friday (30). The MTFF is an instrument whereby the IMF supports countries that need to reform and strengthen their economic foundations.
In the case of Lebanon, according to Ministry of Finance information made public by the state-run news agency NNA, negotiations should lead to measures designed to promote transparency and fiscal discipline, and to“reinforce the commitment” to structural reforms, as well as the implementation of tools for more effective spending. As a result, these measures should translate into financial stability and sustainable economic growth.
