Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Panama's Agricultural Fairs Suspended In The Darien Due To Protests -

2025-06-02 11:06:43
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) announced Monday that the agricultural fairs scheduled for the province of Darién have been suspended. The decision was also explained as a result of the protests and road closures currently taking place in Darién, which, according to the IMA, has impeded the transport of products.

Government Minister Denounces Union Leaders' Interference in Protests in Arimae Darién



Government Minister Dinoska Montalvo, pictured above, denounced this Monday, June 2, that union members were behind the protests, road closures, and clashes that have occurred in recent hours in the community of Arimae, Darién province. According to the minister, these actions have been key to mobilizing people from hard-to-reach areas and expanding the scale of the protests.

