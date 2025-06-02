Panama's Agricultural Fairs Suspended In The Darien Due To Protests

Government Minister Dinoska Montalvo, pictured above, denounced this Monday, June 2, that union members were behind the protests, road closures, and clashes that have occurred in recent hours in the community of Arimae, Darién province. According to the minister, these actions have been key to mobilizing people from hard-to-reach areas and expanding the scale of the protests.

