Shareholders Of Flatexdegiro AG Elect New Supervisory Board And Approve Dividend Of 4 Cents Per Share
|
EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Shareholders of flatexDEGIRO AG elect new Supervisory Board and approve dividend of 4 cents per share
At the virtual Annual General Meeting on Monday, the shareholders of flatexDEGIRO AG approved all proposals of the Management and Supervisory Board by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting re-elected Bernd Förtsch and Stefan Müller as members of the Supervisory Board and appointed Hans-Hermann Lotter, Martina Pfeifer and Sarna Röser as new members. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, its members elected Lotter as Chairman and Stefan Müller as his deputy.
The Annual General Meeting also approved the distribution of a dividend of 4 cents per dividend-bearing share. This results in a total dividend distribution of EUR 4 million. Of the distributable Net Income of EUR 106 million, a further EUR 51 million each will be allocated to other retained earnings or carried forward to new account.
Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting created the prerequisites for a change in flatexDEGIRO's legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE). This change, planned for later in 2025, highlights flatexDEGIRO's pan-European character. The online broker currently serves more than 3.2 million customers across 16 European countries.
Attendance at the Annual General Meeting amounted to 55 % of the share capital.
Media contacts:
Achim Schreck
Laura Hecker
flatexDEGIRO AG - Leading European investment platform for building wealth
(, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK)
Serving more than 3 m customers in 16 countries, flatexDEGIRO's aspiration is to be the leading European investment platform for building wealth. The company holds assets under custody of some € 70 billion and on average processes more than 60 million securities transactions per year for its customers.
Through three brokerage platforms - DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides trading access to around 50 stock exchanges in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region as well as to over-the-counter direct trading. Its customers are active and well-informed traders who trade without investment advice. With ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also serves highly active traders.
Brokerage and banking business related to securities trading are handled by flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, a subsidiary with a full banking license. flatexDEGIRO uses proprietary technology with very high availability along the entire value chain and thus sets standards in platform and service quality.
02.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment