QAA Stages 2025 Commencement Ceremony For Civil Aviation Grads
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) has conducted its 2025 commencement ceremony for graduates across five specialised disciplines in the civil aviation sector.
HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani patronised and attended the event, which saw the participation of ministers, heads of government entities, ambassadors accredited to Qatar, and dignitaries from the aviation industry.
QAA Director-General Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad al-Thani praised the graduates' efforts and their perseverance in achieving this success to be part of the progression journey in the world of aviation.
He said that he is glad to celebrate with the graduates who have accomplished their education with dedication in civil aviation disciplines, one of the most advanced and accurate disciplines.
The QAA, Sheikh Jabor added, reaffirms its enduring commitment to supporting them throughout their career journey and ensuring the attestation of their qualification documents from the competent authorities.
He extended his gratitude and appreciation to the graduates' parents, and noted the efforts of the academic and administrative staff in providing a catalysed educational atmosphere, along with advanced training curricula that prepared a qualified national workforce that contributes to supporting the aviation sector at home and abroad.
Sheikh Jabor said the graduating cohort completed their studies across academic departments, specialising in the pilot training programme, aircraft maintenance engineering, air traffic control, airport operations management, and aeronautical meteorology.
The graduate representatives expressed their delight at this achievement, along with their upbeat spirit about reaching the culmination of their academic journey, ushering in a new path of careers in this field.
They also thanked the academy and the staff.
Sheikh Jabor later handed over the graduation certificates to all graduates.
The QAA is a leading educational institutions in the region that has consistently worked to update its programmes and disciplines to meet labour market requirements and keep up with the rapid global evolution in the aviation field.
It is committed to remaining steadfast in graduating highly skilled professionals equipped to advance Qatar's standing as a prominent regional hub in the aviation industry.
